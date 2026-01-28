Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for Indian Youth and Economy

The newly agreed Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU is set to bolster India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and 'Make in India' campaign, vastly expanding opportunities for Indian youth. This landmark deal will benefit multiple industries and enhance India's economic standing globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union has been hailed as a transformative deal for India's economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared it a monumental step towards accelerating India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, aiming to open a plethora of opportunities for India's youth.

Announced at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally in Delhi, Modi emphasized the deal's potential to position India as a key global player. With tariffs being slashed on over 99% of India's exports to Europe, industries such as textiles, leather, and MSMEs are set to gain substantial benefits, unlocking vast markets within the EU bloc of 27 nations.

The agreement also paves the way for enhanced collaboration in security, defense, and talent mobility, particularly benefiting engineering, technology, and creative sectors. By fostering direct connections to Europe's job market, the FTA is expected to create abundant employment opportunities for Indian youth. The celebration continues with vibrant performances and nationalistic fervor at the rally, underscoring India's trust and confidence in its younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

