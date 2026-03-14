Indian Youth Congress Protests Against US Trade Deal: A Democratic Stand

In a bold move, the Indian Youth Congress has declared a 'Sansad Gherao' protest on March 16, challenging the Centre's recent trade agreement with the United States.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Youth Congress figureheads Akshay Lakra and Uday Bhanu Chib argued that the trade deal endangers India's agricultural and textile sectors and poses risks to national data security.

Prior incidents of protest, such as the 'shirtless demonstration' at the AI Impact Summit, highlight their ongoing commitment to democratic expressions, despite facing legal hurdles. The advisory warns of significant participation on the upcoming protest day.

(With inputs from agencies.)