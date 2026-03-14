Indian Youth Congress Protests Against US Trade Deal: A Democratic Stand
The Indian Youth Congress announced a protest against the India-US trade deal, claiming it harms farmers, the textile sector, and data security. Party members, led by their national president, plan to rally at Jantar Mantar on March 16, exercising their democratic rights amidst previous legal challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, the Indian Youth Congress has declared a 'Sansad Gherao' protest on March 16, challenging the Centre's recent trade agreement with the United States.
Addressing the media in Delhi, Youth Congress figureheads Akshay Lakra and Uday Bhanu Chib argued that the trade deal endangers India's agricultural and textile sectors and poses risks to national data security.
Prior incidents of protest, such as the 'shirtless demonstration' at the AI Impact Summit, highlight their ongoing commitment to democratic expressions, despite facing legal hurdles. The advisory warns of significant participation on the upcoming protest day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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