Sundram Fasteners Ltd Reports Steady Growth
Sundram Fasteners Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 130.80 crore for Q3 2025, a slight increase from Rs 130.73 crore year-on-year. For nine months ending December 2025, profits rose to Rs 431.49 crore. Income and domestic sales increased, but export sales saw a decline.
- Country:
- India
Auto-component manufacturer Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced its consolidated net profit figures for the October-December 2025 quarter, recording Rs 130.80 crore. This marks a slight improvement from the Rs 130.73 crore reported in the same quarter a year earlier.
For the nine months ending December 31, 2025, the company's net profit rose to Rs 431.49 crore, compared to Rs 417.26 crore for the same period last year. Consolidated total income during the quarter increased significantly to Rs 1,553.52 crore, up from Rs 1,444.04 crore year-on-year.
The report also highlighted a capital expenditure of Rs 217.92 crore in line with the planned expenditure for FY 2025-26. While domestic sales saw an 18% increase, exports fell to Rs 308.41 crore from Rs 362.79 crore the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chevron Revitalizes Venezuelan Crude Exports to the U.S.
Chevron Expands Venezuelan Crude Exports Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Chevron Boosts Venezuelan Oil Exports Amid New U.S. Licenses
Steeping Success: India-EU FTA Brews New Opportunities for Indian Tea Exports
Australia's Wine Woes: Exports Fall Amid Global Decline