AfDB Approves $98m to Upgrade Strategic Transport Corridor in Western Tanzania

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved the reallocation of $98 million to finance a major road and bridge upgrade in western Tanzania, strengthening regional connectivity, trade and access to essential services.

The decision, approved by the Bank Group’s Boards of Directors on 10 December 2025, diverts savings from the completed Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP) to fund Lot B of the Bulamata–Uvinza Road Upgrading Project.

The project has a total cost of $129 million, with the AfDB contributing $98.17 million, including $22.64 million from the African Development Fund, the Bank’s concessional financing window.

Works will include upgrading the Bulamata–Msombwe road to bitumen standard, construction of a 250-metre bridge over the Malagarasi River, a rail overpass, and connecting roads. The project will also deliver community infrastructure such as markets, solar lighting, boreholes and parking areas, ensuring local communities benefit directly from the investment.

The upgraded road will link into the 342.9-kilometre Tabora–Koga–Mpanda Road, creating a continuous corridor from Mpanda District to the Central Corridor railway and the Port of Dar es Salaam. The route is expected to significantly improve access to national markets and expand cross-border trade opportunities with Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan.

AfDB Division Manager for Transport in East Africa Zerfu Tessema said closing the remaining gap along the corridor would deliver wide-ranging benefits.

“Closing this gap will improve access to essential services for communities across western Tanzania and boost regional competitiveness,” Tessema said. “The movement of people and goods will become faster, safer and more reliable.”

Once completed, travel times along the corridor are expected to be cut by more than half, improving year-round access to schools, health facilities and administrative centres, particularly during the rainy season.

The project is also expected to boost farmer incomes by improving access to markets for crops such as coffee, bananas, maize and groundnuts, while enhanced connectivity is anticipated to stimulate growth in tourism, mining, fisheries and agro-processing across the Kigoma and Katavi regions.

Improved transport access is also expected to support women’s economic empowerment, expanding opportunities to participate in markets, employment and regional value chains.

Regional stakeholders and development partners are encouraged to engage early as the project advances, supporting western Tanzania’s integration into national and regional transport and trade networks.