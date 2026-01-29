Left Menu

Economic Survey 2025-26: Balancing Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

The Economic Survey 2025-26 forecasts India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% and projects medium-term growth potential at 7%. It highlights the need for fiscal consolidation, starting with adjustments to GST, amidst global uncertainties. There's emphasis on strategic policy shifts focusing on swadeshi and gig work reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:11 IST
The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, forecasts India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% for the next fiscal year, with a potential exceeding 7.4% by FY27.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the survey asserts India's path to expansion through strategic reforms and GST adjustments. Concerns arise over the AI boom's impact on asset valuations, although India's robust economic fundamentals remain largely unaffected by rupee valuation disparities.

Notably, fiscal consolidation is prioritized, targeting a 4.4% deficit by FY26. The survey explores ideas like gig work reforms and fostering India's manufacturing advantages through FTAs and swadeshi strategies, adapting to export constraints and technology denials globally.

