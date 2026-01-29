Economic Survey 2025-26: Balancing Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, forecasts India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% for the next fiscal year, with a potential exceeding 7.4% by FY27.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the survey asserts India's path to expansion through strategic reforms and GST adjustments. Concerns arise over the AI boom's impact on asset valuations, although India's robust economic fundamentals remain largely unaffected by rupee valuation disparities.

Notably, fiscal consolidation is prioritized, targeting a 4.4% deficit by FY26. The survey explores ideas like gig work reforms and fostering India's manufacturing advantages through FTAs and swadeshi strategies, adapting to export constraints and technology denials globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)