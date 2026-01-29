India's Aviation Soars: Airbus Fleet to Triple by 2035
India's commercial aircraft fleet is projected to triple over the next decade, driven by fleet expansion and increased passenger traffic. Airbus aims to meet this demand with significant deliveries and production of components within India, contributing to economic growth and new employment opportunities in aviation.
India's civil aviation sector is set for unprecedented growth as Airbus reports that the country's commercial aircraft fleet will triple to 2,250 over the next decade, positioning India as the third-largest aviation market globally by 2035.
Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, highlighted during Wings India 2026 that the first Indian assembled Airbus C-295 will be delivered by late 2026. Airbus currently faces a backlog of 1,250 aircraft orders from Indian carriers but plans to ramp up deliveries to 120-150 planes annually.
The expansion aligns with the Indian government's plan to boost infrastructure, including 50 new airports, to accommodate the projected 8.9% growth in passenger traffic. The impact extends to increased freight capacity and considerable demand for skilled workers across aviation sectors, underscoring India's evolving role in global aviation.
