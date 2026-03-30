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U.S. Airports Return to Normal After TSA Pay Resolution

Major U.S. airports are recovering from significant disruptions caused by unpaid Transportation Security Administration officers. With TSA staff now set to receive pay, airports in cities such as Baltimore, Houston, New York, and Dallas reported minimal lines, marking a return to normal operations after weeks of delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST
U.S. Airports Return to Normal After TSA Pay Resolution
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Major U.S. airports that had faced significant disruptions due to unpaid TSA officers are now reporting a return to normal operations.

Airports in Baltimore, Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Dallas have announced shorter lines, indicating an end to the massive delays experienced in recent weeks.

Following an emergency directive signed by President Donald Trump, TSA workers are to be paid, despite the ongoing Congressional deadlock over the 45-day partial government shutdown.

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