Gillette India's Impressive Profits Surge by 36.9% in FY26

Gillette India Ltd reported a significant profit increase of 36.9% to Rs 172.46 crore for December quarter FY26. Revenue rose by 15.23% to Rs 790 crore. Total expenses were up 7.16%. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per share, contributing to rising share prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gillette India Ltd has demonstrated a remarkable financial performance this fiscal period, reporting a 36.9% increase in profit, reaching Rs 172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a considerable improvement from last year's Rs 125.97 crore profit, as noted in their recent BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a commendable 15.23% boost, climbing to Rs 790 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 685.55 crore in the same period the previous year. The grooming giant's total expenses rose by 7.16% to Rs 565.38 crore, while its revenue from the grooming segment increased by 13.39% to Rs 647.06 crore. Additionally, their oral care segment experienced a significant 24.4% rise in revenue, amounting to Rs 142.94 crore.

Adding to the positive news, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per equity share, comprising a one-time special dividend of Rs 60 for the financial year 2025-26. On Thursday, Gillette India's share price saw an increase of 5.62%, closing at Rs 8,303.

