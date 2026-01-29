Gillette India's Impressive Profits Surge by 36.9% in FY26

Gillette India Ltd has demonstrated a remarkable financial performance this fiscal period, reporting a 36.9% increase in profit, reaching Rs 172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a considerable improvement from last year's Rs 125.97 crore profit, as noted in their recent BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a commendable 15.23% boost, climbing to Rs 790 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 685.55 crore in the same period the previous year. The grooming giant's total expenses rose by 7.16% to Rs 565.38 crore, while its revenue from the grooming segment increased by 13.39% to Rs 647.06 crore. Additionally, their oral care segment experienced a significant 24.4% rise in revenue, amounting to Rs 142.94 crore.

Adding to the positive news, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per equity share, comprising a one-time special dividend of Rs 60 for the financial year 2025-26. On Thursday, Gillette India's share price saw an increase of 5.62%, closing at Rs 8,303.