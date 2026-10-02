“Bapu’s dream to make India leading nation in world”: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on Gandhi Jayanti

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that making India a leading nation in the world was also Mahatma Gandhi's dream, while highlighting the shared vision of a prosperous Bihar. The Chief Minister said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted Bihar to prosper and linked their vision for the state with the larger national goal of making India a leading nation.

“Prime Minister wants Bihar to prosper, and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants a prosperous Bihar. This is also Bapu’s dream: to make India a leading nation in the world,” Choudhary said. CM Samrat Choudhary also said industries will transform the entire landscape of the state, asserting that the government's aim is to create employment opportunities within the state so that people working as labourers outside can find jobs on their own soil.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the second foundation day of Bapu Tower, CM Choudhary said the state government is working to expand industrial opportunities alongside providing government jobs. "Industries will transform the entire landscape of Bihar!" the Chief Minister said. He said that since 2025, land has been allotted to approximately 950 individuals, who have already started small-scale industries in the state.

"Since 2025, we have allotted land to approximately 950 individuals, and they have already started small-scale industries. Among large-scale industries, the beverage sector's largest bottling plant is located in Bihar," he said. CM Choudhary further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana' (BHAVYA), and stressed the need to integrate the people of Bihar into the industrial sector.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana' (BHAVYA). While we are providing government jobs, our goal is to integrate the people of Bihar into the industrial sector so that those currently working as laborers outside the state can find employment right here on their own soil," he said. Choudhary, along with Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) and others, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at LBS Park in Patna.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and addressed the ceremony marking Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary and the second foundation day of Bapu Tower. On the occasion, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled, an online ticketing system was launched and the 'Satyagraha' magazine was released.

The chief minister also said it was a collective responsibility to carry Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love to the new generation. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Homage to the revered Bapu for the ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, and service". (ANI)