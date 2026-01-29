Biman Bangladesh Airlines Restarts Direct Dhaka-Karachi Flights, Reuniting Long-Disconnected Skies

On Thursday night, a significant event will unfold at Karachi's airport—a celebration of the first direct flight between Pakistan and Bangladesh in over a decade. This landmark occasion is marked by Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight G-341 landing in Karachi from Dhaka, ushering in a new era of connectivity.

The resumption of the Dhaka-Karachi flights comes amidst warming relations, following the ousting of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests. The airline will conduct twice-weekly flights while the initial license lasts until March 30, seeking long-term approval based on early success, according to aviation sources.

The long-anticipated direct route aims to reduce reliance on connecting flights through major hubs like Dubai, facilitating better trade and ties after years of tension. This initiative, revived after high-level discussions involving the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister's visit to Dhaka, holds promise for strengthening bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)