Left Menu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Restarts Direct Dhaka-Karachi Flights, Reuniting Long-Disconnected Skies

After more than a decade, direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh have resumed, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines launching a Dhaka-Karachi route. The restoration of nonstop air connectivity signifies growing relations between the countries following political changes in Bangladesh and aims to enhance trade and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:03 IST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Restarts Direct Dhaka-Karachi Flights, Reuniting Long-Disconnected Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday night, a significant event will unfold at Karachi's airport—a celebration of the first direct flight between Pakistan and Bangladesh in over a decade. This landmark occasion is marked by Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight G-341 landing in Karachi from Dhaka, ushering in a new era of connectivity.

The resumption of the Dhaka-Karachi flights comes amidst warming relations, following the ousting of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests. The airline will conduct twice-weekly flights while the initial license lasts until March 30, seeking long-term approval based on early success, according to aviation sources.

The long-anticipated direct route aims to reduce reliance on connecting flights through major hubs like Dubai, facilitating better trade and ties after years of tension. This initiative, revived after high-level discussions involving the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister's visit to Dhaka, holds promise for strengthening bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026