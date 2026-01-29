Left Menu

SK hynix doubles down on capital expenditure to cement next-gen HBM4 market lead

SK hynix expressed confidence Thursday in capturing an overwhelming share of the HBM4 market to replicate its dominance in earlier generations of high bandwidth memory.

ANI | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:41 IST
SK hynix doubles down on capital expenditure to cement next-gen HBM4 market lead
SK hynix product display at CES 2026 (Photo/SK hynix website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK hynix expressed confidence Thursday in capturing an overwhelming share of the HBM4 market to replicate its dominance in earlier generations of high bandwidth memory. The chipmaker aims to secure its lead in the artificial intelligence sector following a report of record annual profit for 2025. According to a report by the Korea Herald, the company plans to increase capital expenditure this year to address the rapid growth in demand for AI memory. During an earnings call, the chipmaker confirmed that preparations for HBM4 are proceeding on schedule and in alignment with timelines established with customers.

"For HBM4, customers and infrastructure partners show strong preference and expectations for our products, prioritizing our products over others," said Kim Ki-tae, vice president and head of HBM sales and marketing at SK hynix. He noted that the company intends to extend its market position to HBM4 to take up an overwhelming share similar to its performance with HBM3 and HBM3E. "SK hynix's HBM4 represents a major technical achievement that will enable customers' requirements based on the existing 1b nanometer process. Using our proprietary advanced packaging technology MR-MUF, we plan to secure yields comparable to the 12-high HBM3E products," Kim added.

This technical focus follows a record financial performance in 2025, where annual sales reached 97.1 trillion won (USD 70.4 billion) and operating profit hit 47.2 trillion won. The company attributed these all-time highs to surging demand for AI-related products. Memory is expected to remain in a supply shortage driven by expanding AI infrastructure investments. SK hynix said it expects inventory shortages to intensify in the second half of this year, as surging market demand more than offsets the recent spike in memory prices.

To mitigate the supply-demand imbalance, the company will add new capacity for HBM chips at its M15X fab. Capital expenditures are expected to remain in the mid-30 per cent range of revenue to fund this expansion. Additionally, the company announced it will establish an AI-focused entity in the United States to act as a full-stack AI memory creator. Regarding international trade pressures and potential US tariffs on companies without domestic production facilities, the company remains observant. "Building fabs overseas involves numerous factors both inside and outside the company to consider," the report quoted Song Hyun-jong, president and head of the corporate center on the earnings call. "So for now, we will monitor discussions between the governments and communicate the company's direction at a later date." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026