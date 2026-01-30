World Bank Opens High-Efficiency, Climate-Resilient Office in Jamaica

The World Bank Group has officially opened a new physical office in Kingston, Jamaica, bringing its Caribbean-focused team together in a single, purpose-built workspace designed for efficiency, resilience and long-term sustainability in a small island context.

Opened on 29 January, the modern facility reflects the World Bank’s commitment to reducing its operational footprint while ensuring reliable day-to-day operations in regions vulnerable to climate and resource constraints. The office has been awarded EDGE Advanced green building certification, a global standard developed by the World Bank Group to measure energy, water and material efficiency in buildings.

Compared with conventional office buildings, the new Kingston facility operates with 65 percent lower energy consumption, 42 percent lower water use, and 25 percent lower embodied energy. Embodied energy refers to the total energy required to manufacture, transport and install building materials, meaning emissions reductions were achieved well before the building became operational.

Energy efficiency was built into the design from the outset. The layout maximises the use of natural daylight, significantly reducing the need for artificial lighting during working hours. Where lighting is required, energy-efficient LED systems are used throughout the office, supported by motion sensors that automatically reduce electricity use in unoccupied spaces. Ventilation and air-conditioning systems were selected specifically to perform efficiently in tropical conditions while maintaining low energy demand.

Water conservation was another key priority. The building uses low-consumption fixtures and water-free urinals, cutting freshwater use and operating costs—an important consideration in island environments where water resources are often limited and expensive.

Reducing embodied energy also shaped construction choices. Wherever possible, locally available, high-performance materials were used, lowering emissions linked to manufacturing and transport while simplifying logistics and managing costs.

The office was also designed with resilience in mind. Jamaica is highly exposed to hurricanes and extreme weather events, and the building incorporates reinforced, hurricane-resistant windows, secure facilities and backup power systems to ensure continuity of critical operations.

World Bank Director for the Caribbean Lilia Burunciuc said the new office reflects the same principles the institution promotes through its development work.

She said that in small and vulnerable states like Jamaica, sustainable design directly supports reliable operations while reducing long-term costs and environmental impact.

Jorge Dajani, Director of Global Corporate Solutions for the World Bank Group, said the Kingston office demonstrates how high-efficiency and resilient design can deliver practical, measurable benefits for staff, operations and the environment. He said the building underscores the institution’s commitment to applying sustainability principles not only through its projects, but within its own global footprint.

The World Bank Group says the new Jamaica office serves as a working example of how resource-efficient, climate-resilient design can be successfully implemented in small island developing states.