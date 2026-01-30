Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

The ‌Netherlands' consumer protection regulator ACM has launched an investigation into U.S. gaming platform Roblox over ⁠potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

The ‌Netherlands' consumer protection regulator ACM has launched an investigation into U.S. gaming platform Roblox over ⁠potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Friday. The regulator said it will assess whether ​Roblox is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring ‍to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to take appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their services.

A ⁠Roblox ‌spokesperson said ⁠the company is "strongly committed to complying with the EU Digital Services Act" ‍and referred to the gaming platform's announcement last November that it ​would require age verification via facial recognition to limit ⁠communication between children and adults. "We look forward to providing the ACM ⁠with further clarity on the many policies and safeguards we have in place to protect minors," the spokesperson ⁠said.

The company has faced global criticism for failing to protect young ⁠users ‌from child predators and sexual exploitation. In the U.S., Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over child ⁠safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026