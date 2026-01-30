Left Menu

Ambuja Cement records highest quarterly revenue at Rs 10,277 Cr in Q3

Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Friday reported its highest-ever revenue from operations during the October-December 2025-26 quarter at Rs 10,277 crore. The company also recorded its highest-ever sales volume at 18.9 million tonne.

Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Friday reported its highest-ever revenue from operations during the October-December 2025-26 quarter at Rs 10,277 crore. The company also recorded its highest-ever sales volume at 18.9 million tonnes. Consolidated profit after tax also jumped to Rs 378 crore, up from Rs 106 crore the last year in the same quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,353 crore. The margin stood at 13.2 per cent. The company maintained a debt-free status with a net worth of Rs 69,854 crore, the company reported in an official statement.

The company also doubled the industry's volume growth and outperformed its peers in pricing by focusing on premium cement and trade sales Coming to Ambuja Cements' operational highlights, total cement capacity stood at 109 MTPA, with a 2.4 MTPA Marwar Grinding Unit successfully being operationalised.

The statement also highlighted the amalgamation of ACC Limited and Orient Cement Limited with Ambuja Cements, creating a unified 'One Cement Platform', towards long-term value creation "We continue our strong growth trajectory with another robust performance this quarter, following an exceptional previous quarter. We achieved highest ever quarterly volumes, higher trade / premium cement sales resulting into better realisation than industry peers and better base capacity volume growth," Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements said.

Talking about the future targets, Bahety said, "We are now working to fix some of the specific issues on cost, importantly, power cost, share of green power, fuel efficiency, improvement of WHRS / AFR, improvement of logistics cost, which is part of the blueprint to achieve the targeted cost of Rs. 3,650 PMT by March 2028." Furthermore, the release added, "The cement industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum. Revival of demand from Q3 has continued with the trend in Q4, providing a growth of almost around 8% for the Industry for FY26." (ANI)

