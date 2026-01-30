Left Menu

Why DGCA allowed flight operations at Baramati airport, asks Sena (UBT) MP Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday targeted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA over Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawars death in an air crash, asking why it allowed flight operations at the Baramati airport if it was not fully equipped.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:24 IST
Why DGCA allowed flight operations at Baramati airport, asks Sena (UBT) MP Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday targeted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash, asking why it allowed flight operations at the Baramati airport if it was not fully equipped. Talking to reporters, Raut also referred to the last year's catastrophic Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, and said the DGCA announces a probe after every such incident but its outcome remains unknown. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after the death of Pawar and four others in Wednesday's crash, Baramati has an 'uncontrolled airfield' (one without a dedicated Air Traffic Control), and traffic information is provided by instructors/pilots from the local flying training organisations. The chartered aircraft carrying Pawar was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around forced by poor visibility, but having finally received the clearance it did not give any 'read-back' or confirmation, and moments later burst into flames. ''There was no radar at Baramati airport or ATC. There was no system and there was just an airstrip, and the DGCA is responsible for it (air crash). There isn't enough staff at Baramati airport,'' said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member. ''Who is responsible for such accidents? There is a need to probe such incidents. We have lost an important person in Maharashtra and the DGCA should take responsibility for it. How do you allow such airports or airstrips to operate?'' asked the Sena (UBT) leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026