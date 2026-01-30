Left Menu

Bridge collapses in West Bengal's CoochBehar

Locals said the dumper was crossing in the morning when a portion of the bridge collapsed with a loud noise, leaving the vehicle stranded. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X and said, This bridge in Sitalkuchi is a stark symbol of what cut money culture under Mamata Banerjee has done to West Bengal This is not development.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:13 IST
Bridge collapses in West Bengal's CoochBehar
A bridge in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district collapsed on Friday, but there was no report of any death, officials said. A goods-laden dumper was crossing the bridge at Sitalkuchi when it collapsed. The incident sparked a political row, with the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress trading charges. ''The driver of the dumper was rescued and given primary medical treatment. There has been no loss of life,'' a police officer said, adding that senior administrative officials reached the spot soon after. The bridge at Baromashia Debnathpara connects Debnathpara New Market with Baromashia over a river. Locals said the dumper was crossing in the morning when a portion of the bridge collapsed with a loud noise, leaving the vehicle stranded. ''This bridge is at least 25 to 30 years old and poorly maintained,'' a local resident said. ''Heavy vehicles use it regularly. We had feared an accident for a long time,'' he said. Residents warned of connectivity issues ahead of the Madhyamik exams if an alternative route or temporary bridge is not arranged. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X and said, ''This bridge in Sitalkuchi is a stark symbol of what 'cut money' culture under Mamata Banerjee has done to West Bengal… This is not development. This is decay driven by corruption.'' TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev hit back at Malviya. ''How can the TMC get 'cut money' from a bridge built during the Left regime? Can BJP answer how many bridges collapsed in Gujarat and Bihar in the past 1–2 years made by their double engine 'space technology?'' he stated.

