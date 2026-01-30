Severed hand, foot found in field in UP's Sultanpur

A severed human hand and foot were found in a polythene bag in a field in Ramgarh Bankatwa village on Friday evening, police said. The human remains were found by a woman in a wheat field 20 metres off the village road. The woman was cutting grass when she chanced upon a polythene bag. She raised an alarm after she found a severed hand and a foot inside it. Lambhua Police Station SHO Dheeraj Kumar said a forensic team and a dog squad inspected the spot. ''We are investigating every aspect. The remains appear to be three or four days old,'' Kumar said. It is not yet known whether the limbs belonged to a male or a female, he said.

