China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea shoal

China ‌conducted naval and air ⁠patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in ​the South China ‍Sea on Saturday, the ⁠China ‌Southern ⁠Command said.

The shoal ‍is in the ​Philippines' exclusive economic ⁠zone, but China ⁠also claims it as ⁠part of its ⁠territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)