China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea shoal
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 08:08 IST
China conducted naval and air patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday, the China Southern Command said.
The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory.
