Fire guts plywood factory in Kerala's Kasaragod

A large portion of a plywood factory was gutted in a fire at Ananthapuram here early Saturday, officials said. According to Kasaragod Fire and Rescue Services officials, a distress call was received at around 3.55 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out at the Markwood plywood factory functioning in the Ananthapuram Industrial Estate and spread rapidly through the manufacturing area, officials said. As the fire could not be brought under control initially, additional fire tenders from nearby fire stations were pressed into service. Officials said it took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control, with eight fire tenders engaged in the firefighting operation. Raw materials, wooden sheets and machinery were gutted in the fire. Though some employees were staying near the factory premises, no one was injured in the incident, officials said. Preliminary assessment suggests that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. However, a detailed examination by the Electrical Inspectorate Department will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause, officials said. The extent of the loss will be assessed after consultations with the factory management, officials added.

