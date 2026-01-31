Hype Accelerates Global Growth with France Expansion, 30% Revenue Surge, and Industry-First AI Jet Pricing

India, 29th January 2026: Hype, a leading innovator in private aviation, today announced a series of major milestones underscoring its rapid global growth and technological leadership. The company is set to launch operations in France, with initial hubs in Paris and Monaco, following the successful completion of all required groundwork and market preparations. As part of its international expansion strategy, Hype has onboarded prominent global industry leaders, including LV and Lighthouse Canton, strengthening its strategic ecosystem and reinforcing credibility within the luxury and aviation sectors. The company also reported a 30% increase in revenue, driven by rising demand, operational efficiency, and product innovation. Building on this momentum, Hype is currently raising a $5 million Series A round to accelerate geographic expansion, enhance its technology platform, and deepen partnerships across key global markets. In a significant industry-first,The company has introduced the world's first AI-based dynamic pricing system for private jet charter. This proprietary technology leverages advanced data modeling to deliver more transparent, efficient, and competitive pricing, marking a transformative shift in how private aviation services are priced and accessed. ''Private aviation has long lacked pricing transparency and technological modernization,'' said Raaghav Belavadi, Founder, Entrepreneur, Hype. ''Our expansion into France and the launch of AI-driven pricing represent a major step toward redefining the future of private jet travel.'' With strong growth, global partnerships, and breakthrough innovation, Hype continues to position itself at the forefront of the next generation of private aviation. About Hype: Headquartered in Bangalore, Hype, founded in 2017, is a technology-driven luxury mobility platform redefining premium travel experiences. Today, the company operates across 23 cities in India, with an international presence in Dubai and the UK, and continues to expand globally. Hype offers access to charter flights worldwide, supporting over 23,000 flights, and luxury yacht experiences across premier destinations including Croatia, the Isle of Man, the South of France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and the Maldives. Designed for discerning customers, Hype's mobile and web platform enables seamless, end-to-end booking of luxury cars, private jets, and yachts, with fully customisable plans tailored to individual needs. Operating on an aggregator model, Hype manages a fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles, including 5,400 luxury and 8,000+ premium cars, in partnership with leading dealers and manufacturers. Serving primarily corporates and high-net-worth individuals, Hype offers both self-driven and chauffeur-driven options, delivering exceptional convenience, flexibility, and exclusivity.

