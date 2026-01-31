IFC Backs Uzbekistan’s First Aluminum Can Plant to Cut Imports, Create Jobs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing in East Can Solutions LLC to develop Uzbekistan’s first greenfield aluminum can production facility, marking a significant step toward strengthening domestic manufacturing, improving supply chain resilience, and advancing sustainable packaging in the country.

Located in Tashkent, the new facility will supply leading beverage producers with fully recyclable aluminum cans, helping meet rapidly growing market demand while reducing Uzbekistan’s total dependence on imported metal packaging.

A Strategic Shift from Imports to Local Production

Uzbekistan’s metal packaging sector currently relies entirely on imports—leaving manufacturers exposed to volatile prices, long delivery times, and supply chain disruptions. Establishing local aluminum can production is expected to mitigate these risks, lower costs, and significantly improve efficiency for beverage producers.

With IFC financing of up to $18 million, the facility is projected to reach a production capacity of up to 1.1 billion aluminum cans annually and create more than 200 direct jobs, supporting skills development in a fast-growing manufacturing segment.

“This investment allows us to bring high-quality, recyclable packaging solutions to Uzbek beverage producers while building a more competitive and sustainable industry,” said Shukhrat Ergashiev, Founder of East Can Solutions LLC. “Reliable local supply, cost efficiency, and international best practices will be central to our operations.”

Green Manufacturing with Climate Impact

The project delivers strong environmental benefits. Aluminum cans are 100 percent recyclable, and the plant will deploy highly energy-efficient equipment to reduce energy use and lower emissions—supporting Uzbekistan’s national climate and sustainability goals.

“This investment strengthens Uzbekistan’s manufacturing base and promotes sustainable, recyclable packaging solutions,” said Lukas Casey, IFC Manager for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in Central Asia and Türkiye. “Producing aluminum cans locally reduces import dependence, creates jobs, and builds local expertise in a rapidly expanding market.”

Beyond Financing: Raising Standards

In addition to providing capital, IFC will support East Can Solutions in aligning its operations with IFC Performance Standards and global industry best practices. The partnership will also assist the company in pursuing EDGE green building certification, reinforcing the project’s environmental and social credentials.

Call to Action: A Model for Green Industrial Growth

For policymakers, manufacturers, and investors, the project highlights how greenfield industrial investment can simultaneously deliver jobs, sustainability, and supply chain resilience. As Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its economy and expand value-added manufacturing, the East Can Solutions project offers a scalable model for green, competitive industrial growth in Central Asia.