Cube Highways Trust announces distribution of Rs 551 cr to unitholders for Q3

Year-to-date FY26 distribution totals Rs 1,371 crore, with a cumulative DPU of Rs 10.20, a statement said. Adding to the continued robust performance of our operations, we are pleased to announce the proposed strategic acquisition of four operational road assets - three toll and one annuity, Vinay Sekar, CEO of Cube InvIT, stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:25 IST
Cube Highways Trust, managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt Ltd, on Saturday announced distribution of Rs 551 crore to the unitholders for December quarter. The Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs 4.10 includes Rs 2 per unit as interest, 77 paise as dividend and Rs 1.33 per unit as return of capital. Year-to-date FY26 distribution totals Rs 1,371 crore, with a cumulative DPU of Rs 10.20, a statement said. ''Adding to the continued robust performance of our operations, we are pleased to announce the proposed strategic acquisition of four operational road assets - three toll and one annuity,'' Vinay Sekar, CEO of Cube InvIT, stated. He added that the acquisition is expected to strengthen the Trust's revenue base, enhance yield and NAV, expand debt capacity and improve portfolio diversification with the addition of predictable annuity cash flows and high-quality toll assets. The record date for the distribution is February 4, 2026, and the distribution payout will be made on or before February 11, 2026. Cube Highways Trust is an irrevocable Trust established under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust. It is backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor, Mubadala Investment Company.

