6 killed as car falls in ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six people were killed when a car fell into a ravine in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday. Police said there were eight people in the car at the time of the accident. Four of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:51 IST
Six people were killed when a car fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday in Mohmand district when the vehicle, en route to Yakka Ghund from Ambar tehsil, skidded off a mountainous track and fell into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn. Police said there were eight people in the car at the time of the accident. Two of them died on the spot, while five others were injured. Four of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, police said.

