Global Buyers Converge in Shillong for Landmark Reverse Buyer Seller Meet

The inaugural Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) began in Shillong, highlighting a significant push for enhanced exports. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the two-day event, marking it as the first in Northeast India. He emphasized successful reforms, including scrapping over 400 regulations to improve business operations.

The event features participation from 28 international buyers, representing countries like South Africa, Russia, and Australia, focusing on a structured business-to-business engagement model. Over 100 MSMEs from sectors such as food processing, textiles, and wellness are engaged, showcasing their offerings to a global audience.

Organized by Meghalaya's Department of Commerce and Industries with FIEO, this initiative aligns with the Union MSME Ministry's RAMP scheme. It emphasizes showcasing GI-tagged and indigenous products, facilitating direct interactions between local entrepreneurs and international markets, thus fostering premium quality over volume in trade.

