Left Menu

Global Buyers Converge in Shillong for Landmark Reverse Buyer Seller Meet

The Reverse Buyer Seller Meet in Shillong hosts 28 buyers from 16 countries, focusing on strengthening exports. Organised by the Meghalaya government, it promotes structured B2B engagement for over 100 MSMEs from diverse sectors. Initiatives like 'MeghaRise' aim to enhance state branding and digital access for entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST
Global Buyers Converge in Shillong for Landmark Reverse Buyer Seller Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) began in Shillong, highlighting a significant push for enhanced exports. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the two-day event, marking it as the first in Northeast India. He emphasized successful reforms, including scrapping over 400 regulations to improve business operations.

The event features participation from 28 international buyers, representing countries like South Africa, Russia, and Australia, focusing on a structured business-to-business engagement model. Over 100 MSMEs from sectors such as food processing, textiles, and wellness are engaged, showcasing their offerings to a global audience.

Organized by Meghalaya's Department of Commerce and Industries with FIEO, this initiative aligns with the Union MSME Ministry's RAMP scheme. It emphasizes showcasing GI-tagged and indigenous products, facilitating direct interactions between local entrepreneurs and international markets, thus fostering premium quality over volume in trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026