Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Controversial Detention Under NSA Scrutiny

The national spotlight centers on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detainment, as the Centre and Ladakh administration justify the move under the National Security Act. This development takes place in a sensitive border region where Wangchuk is accused of inciting local instability.

In court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that all legal protocols were adhered to when implementing Wangchuk's detention. The arguments, highlighting claims of instigation in areas close to Pakistan and China, remain open for further discussion.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal contests the decision, alleging misuse of selective evidence against Wangchuk, who has been recognized internationally for his environmental and educational efforts. The situation continues to unfold as proceedings are set to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)