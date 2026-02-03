Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Controversial Detention Under NSA Scrutiny
The Centre and Ladakh administration defended the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing regional sensitivity in a border area. Wangchuk is accused of inciting violence and instigation. His detention under the NSA is challenged as unlawful. The situation unfolds amid accusations of promoting protests akin to the Arab Spring.
India
- India
The national spotlight centers on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detainment, as the Centre and Ladakh administration justify the move under the National Security Act. This development takes place in a sensitive border region where Wangchuk is accused of inciting local instability.
In court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that all legal protocols were adhered to when implementing Wangchuk's detention. The arguments, highlighting claims of instigation in areas close to Pakistan and China, remain open for further discussion.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal contests the decision, alleging misuse of selective evidence against Wangchuk, who has been recognized internationally for his environmental and educational efforts. The situation continues to unfold as proceedings are set to resume.
