Tragic Love: The Untold Story Behind Sivamathi's Death

An 18-year-old woman named Sivamathi allegedly died by suicide following a domestic quarrel. Her boyfriend, Anandakrishnan, accused her family of opposing their inter-caste marriage, leading to her death. However, police deny foul play, asserting it was a suicide, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:41 IST
An 18-year-old woman, Sivamathi, has reportedly died by suicide amid a domestic disagreement, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, discounting accusations of foul play by her boyfriend. The incident arises after Anandakrishnan, who claims to be Sivamathi's boyfriend, alleged that her family opposed their marriage plans due to caste differences, leading to a tragic outcome.

Top police officials countered Anandakrishnan's claims, insisting it was a suicide, although investigations continue. Anandakrishnan claims that the couple, in a relationship for two years, was preparing to wed on February 6. He stated his family supported the union, and the couple had even bought wedding attire.

Anandakrishnan suspects Sivamathi's family interfered, resulting in a quarrel on February 1. He alleged they seized her phone, preventing communication. The investigation remains active as questions about the circumstances of Sivamathi's death persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

