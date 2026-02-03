Tragic Love: The Untold Story Behind Sivamathi's Death

An 18-year-old woman, Sivamathi, has reportedly died by suicide amid a domestic disagreement, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, discounting accusations of foul play by her boyfriend. The incident arises after Anandakrishnan, who claims to be Sivamathi's boyfriend, alleged that her family opposed their marriage plans due to caste differences, leading to a tragic outcome.

Top police officials countered Anandakrishnan's claims, insisting it was a suicide, although investigations continue. Anandakrishnan claims that the couple, in a relationship for two years, was preparing to wed on February 6. He stated his family supported the union, and the couple had even bought wedding attire.

Anandakrishnan suspects Sivamathi's family interfered, resulting in a quarrel on February 1. He alleged they seized her phone, preventing communication. The investigation remains active as questions about the circumstances of Sivamathi's death persist.

