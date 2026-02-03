Second Breakthrough in Palghar for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project marked its second tunnel breakthrough in a month, achieving a significant milestone in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials reported.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw remotely witnessed the event from New Delhi via video link. Completed near Saphale village, the MT-6 tunnel measures 454 meters in length and 14.4 meters in width, set to accommodate both up and down tracks of the high-speed rail corridor.

The tunnel was excavated using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, a technique well-suited for complex geological conditions, and was completed in 12 months. As India's only high-speed rail project, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor aims to operate bullet trains at 320 kmph and features ongoing construction of seven tunnels in Palghar.

