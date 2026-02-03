India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump: Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:38 IST
Final details of trade deal are being worked out, India-US joint statement will be issued shortly: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
India has protected interests of sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors in trade deal with US, says Commerce Minister Goyal.