Dr. A.K. Dwivedi's New Role: Elevating Homoeopathy Education and Research

Renowned homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi has been nominated as a Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee at NEIAH, Shillong. Appointed by the Ministry of AYUSH, he will provide expert guidance for a three-year tenure, influencing academic and clinical frameworks in India's North-East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:39 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 03: The Ministry of AYUSH has nominated Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a distinguished homoeopathic physician, as a Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) in Shillong.

This three-year appointment sees Dr. Dwivedi providing strategic guidance on academic and research development, bolstering the institute's educational and clinical frameworks. NEIAH, a sole AYUSH institution in North-Eastern India combining Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, plays a crucial role in regional education, research, and healthcare.

Dr. Dwivedi's exemplary work in treating complex conditions like aplastic anemia and prostate cancer has earned him global recognition. His extensive experience with the CCRH further underscores his leadership in homoeopathy, with academic and medical communities eagerly welcoming his appointment.

