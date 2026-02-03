Varun Beverages Shines with Surging Profits Amidst Weather Challenges

Varun Beverages Ltd, the prominent franchise bottler for PepsiCo, reported a commendable 32.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 260 crore. This surge is attributed to significant volume growth, as reflected in their recent earnings statement.

The company's operations, which adhere to a calendar fiscal year, saw revenues rise by 13.54% to Rs 4,334.79 crore, up from Rs 3,817.61 crore last year. Consolidated sales volumes grew by 10.2%, indicative of robust domestic and international market performance, despite India facing weather-induced challenges.

Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages, expressed confidence in sustained growth, underscoring the strength of their distribution network and diversified portfolio. Looking forward, the company anticipates leveraging favorable demographic trends to drive long-term value creation for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)