Varun Beverages Shines with Surging Profits Amidst Weather Challenges

Varun Beverages Ltd, a major franchise bottler for PepsiCo, showcased a 32.9% increase in net profit for Q4 2025, driven by strong volume growth. Despite weather disruptions in India, domestic and international volumes rose significantly. Chairman Ravi Jaipuria affirms confidence in long-term growth backed by a robust distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Beverages Ltd, the prominent franchise bottler for PepsiCo, reported a commendable 32.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 260 crore. This surge is attributed to significant volume growth, as reflected in their recent earnings statement.

The company's operations, which adhere to a calendar fiscal year, saw revenues rise by 13.54% to Rs 4,334.79 crore, up from Rs 3,817.61 crore last year. Consolidated sales volumes grew by 10.2%, indicative of robust domestic and international market performance, despite India facing weather-induced challenges.

Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages, expressed confidence in sustained growth, underscoring the strength of their distribution network and diversified portfolio. Looking forward, the company anticipates leveraging favorable demographic trends to drive long-term value creation for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

