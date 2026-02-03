Left Menu

Call for Greater Noida to Become a Rail Hub

BJP MPs Surender Singh Nagar and Seema Dwivedi advocated in the Rajya Sabha for the development of Greater Noida as a rail hub. They urged for long-distance trains to halt at local stations in Greater Noida and Jaunpur, emphasizing the inconvenience faced by residents traveling to distant stations.

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Surender Singh Nagar called for Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, to be developed into a major rail hub. He highlighted the difficulties faced by the city's 12 lakh residents, as they currently travel over 50 km to New Delhi or Ghaziabad to catch long-distance trains.

Nagar emphasized that several trains, including the Prayagraj-Rewa Superfast Express, Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Express, and Shiv Ganga Express, pass through Greater Noida's Bodaki and Dadri stations but do not halt. This situation results in increased traffic congestion and financial strains on residents, he argued.

Echoing Nagar's concerns, BJP MP Seema Dwivedi also raised the issue of train stoppages in Uttar Pradesh during Zero Hour, urging the government to ensure prominent trains like the Archana Express and Kashi Mahakal Superfast Express stop at Janghai Junction in Jaunpur. Local residents currently travel nearly 60 km to access these services, leading to time and monetary losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

