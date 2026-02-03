Decade-Long Rail Delay Sparks Controversy in Odisha

The longstanding delay in enhancing rail connectivity in Odisha's tribal districts has become a matter of intense scrutiny. Biju Janata Dal MP Muzibulla Khan voiced his frustration in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the impact of inaction on Nabarangpur, Jeypore, and Malkangiri.

Khan highlighted that memorandums signed in 2016 under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik intended to cover construction costs, with the state government committing substantial financial support. Despite these agreements, progress remains stagnant, drawing criticism for the purported double-engine governance claim.

In a stark reminder of regional neglect, Khan noted the absence of rail lines in Nabarangpur since Independence. He implored immediate action and cautioned that any further delay would lead to prohibiting the railway minister's visit to Odisha.

