Left Menu

Decade-Long Rail Delay Sparks Controversy in Odisha

Odisha's rail connectivity projects face decade-long delays, causing tension within the Biju Janata Dal. MP Muzibulla Khan blames the central government's inaction, despite prior MoUs and agreements. He warns that the railway minister will be barred from visiting Odisha if construction does not commence promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:37 IST
Decade-Long Rail Delay Sparks Controversy in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The longstanding delay in enhancing rail connectivity in Odisha's tribal districts has become a matter of intense scrutiny. Biju Janata Dal MP Muzibulla Khan voiced his frustration in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the impact of inaction on Nabarangpur, Jeypore, and Malkangiri.

Khan highlighted that memorandums signed in 2016 under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik intended to cover construction costs, with the state government committing substantial financial support. Despite these agreements, progress remains stagnant, drawing criticism for the purported double-engine governance claim.

In a stark reminder of regional neglect, Khan noted the absence of rail lines in Nabarangpur since Independence. He implored immediate action and cautioned that any further delay would lead to prohibiting the railway minister's visit to Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrests Linked to Rohit Shetty Residence Shooting

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrests Linked to Rohit Shetty Residence Shooting

 India
2
BJP President's Kerala Visit: Election Strategies and Outreach

BJP President's Kerala Visit: Election Strategies and Outreach

 India
3
Delhi Bar Associations Clash with Police Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks

Delhi Bar Associations Clash with Police Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks

 India
4
KRBL Ltd Expands into the Wellness Segment with Low Glycemic Rice

KRBL Ltd Expands into the Wellness Segment with Low Glycemic Rice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

Who is the author when AI writes? Public still unsure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026