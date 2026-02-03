Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Stock Market Surge

India and the US have agreed on a trade deal reducing tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. This agreement led to significant gains in gems, jewellery, and auto ancillary stocks. Export-oriented sectors are expected to benefit significantly. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices saw substantial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:18 IST
The Indian stock market experienced a robust rally as gems, jewellery, and auto ancillary stocks soared following the announcement of a new trade deal between India and the United States. Under the agreement, tariffs on Indian goods imported to the US will be lowered to 18%, down from the current 25%.

This pivotal deal promises substantial benefits to numerous export-oriented sectors, particularly those deeply intertwined with the US market, such as textiles, electronics, and chemicals. Stocks like Goldiam International and Kalyan Jewellers enjoyed remarkable surges, underscoring the deal's perceived economic impact.

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, posted some of their strongest single-day gains in recent memory. This upswing reflects investors' optimistic outlook towards the diminishing trade barriers, which are likely to invigorate various labor-intensive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

