Yamaha Electrifies Market with EC-06 Scooter Launch
India Yamaha Motor has launched its first electric scooter, the EC-06, priced at Rs 1,67,600. This launch marks Yamaha's foray into electric mobility, supporting India's carbon-neutral goals. The EC-06 will initially be available in select cities through Blue Square showrooms.
India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has announced the pricing of its inaugural electric scooter, the EC-06, at Rs 1,67,600. The launch marks Yamaha's debut into the electric mobility arena, reinforcing its commitment to carbon neutrality in line with national and global emission standards.
Available in Bluish White, the EC-06 promises a certified range of 169 km and will be sold through select Blue Square outlets. As a testament to Yamaha's commitment to sustainability, this move aligns with India's vision for a greener and self-reliant future.
Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota emphasized the EC-06 as a pivotal development in urban mobility. He highlighted the importance of this launch in tandem with government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme, which aids in enhancing EV infrastructure.
