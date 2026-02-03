Yamaha Electrifies Market with EC-06 Scooter Launch

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has announced the pricing of its inaugural electric scooter, the EC-06, at Rs 1,67,600. The launch marks Yamaha's debut into the electric mobility arena, reinforcing its commitment to carbon neutrality in line with national and global emission standards.

Available in Bluish White, the EC-06 promises a certified range of 169 km and will be sold through select Blue Square outlets. As a testament to Yamaha's commitment to sustainability, this move aligns with India's vision for a greener and self-reliant future.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota emphasized the EC-06 as a pivotal development in urban mobility. He highlighted the importance of this launch in tandem with government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme, which aids in enhancing EV infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)