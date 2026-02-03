Air India Dreamliner Fuel Switches Cleared Amid Safety Scrutiny

Officials from India's aviation regulatory body have determined that the fuel switches on an Air India Dreamliner are operationally satisfactory. This comes in response to a potential defect reported by a pilot involving one of their long-haul aircraft.

Last year the fuel switches were a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Gujarat, leading to intensified monitoring. Recently, a Dreamliner slated for a London to Bengaluru route was grounded after the switch failed to latch properly under light pressure during pre-flight checks in London.

The switches regulate jet fuel flow, and their proper functioning is critical. Although initial tests by Air India's maintenance team raised concerns, further checks confirmed the switches were within operational limits. Air India, which collaborates with Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is disseminating Boeing's recommended procedures to its pilots to avoid future issues.

