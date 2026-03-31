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Vir Vikram Yadav Steps Up as India's New Aviation Regulator Chief Amid Industry Turbulence

India appoints Vir Vikram Yadav as the new chief of the DGCA amid a tough year for the civil aviation sector. The reshuffle follows a year marked by regulatory challenges for airlines IndiGo and Air India. This leadership change aims to address ongoing aviation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST
Vir Vikram Yadav Steps Up as India's New Aviation Regulator Chief Amid Industry Turbulence

India has appointed Vir Vikram Yadav, a senior bureaucrat, to lead its aviation regulator. This move comes as part of a sweeping reshuffle within the government, as the aviation sector grapples with significant challenges.

Yadav replaces Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who has transitioned to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. Kidwai has been acknowledged for implementing transformative changes in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), such as enhancing industry communications.

IndiGo and Air India, controlling over 90% of the domestic market, have faced intense scrutiny due to safety issues and operational disruptions. This leadership change reflects an intent to stabilize and improve India's aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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