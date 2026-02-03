India-US Trade Pact: The 'Father of All Deals'
Harsh Vardhan Shringla hailed the new India-US trade pact as the 'father of all deals' reducing US tariffs on Indian goods. This deal surpasses existing bilateral tariffs with China and others. Despite opposition criticism, Shringla emphasized the significant export advantages and opportunities for Indian businesses.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, BJP MP and former Indian ambassador to the US, described the newly established India-US trade agreement as the 'father of all deals'. The agreement, which aims to reduce US tariffs on Indian products to 18%, was confirmed following discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The new tariff arrangement positions India favorably compared to major competitors like China and Bangladesh, according to Shringla. He asserted the pact as a 'historic deal', predicting substantial growth in Indian exports to the US, thereby benefitting the 'Make in India' initiative and Indian laborers and farmers.
Criticizing the opposition's skepticism, Shringla questioned their discontent with an arrangement that ostensibly benefits Indian exporters. He maintained that the deal aligns India on strong economic footing with both the US and the EU, following the recent India-EU free trade agreement.
