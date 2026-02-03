Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: The 'Father of All Deals'

Harsh Vardhan Shringla hailed the new India-US trade pact as the 'father of all deals' reducing US tariffs on Indian goods. This deal surpasses existing bilateral tariffs with China and others. Despite opposition criticism, Shringla emphasized the significant export advantages and opportunities for Indian businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:02 IST
India-US Trade Pact: The 'Father of All Deals'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, BJP MP and former Indian ambassador to the US, described the newly established India-US trade agreement as the 'father of all deals'. The agreement, which aims to reduce US tariffs on Indian products to 18%, was confirmed following discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new tariff arrangement positions India favorably compared to major competitors like China and Bangladesh, according to Shringla. He asserted the pact as a 'historic deal', predicting substantial growth in Indian exports to the US, thereby benefitting the 'Make in India' initiative and Indian laborers and farmers.

Criticizing the opposition's skepticism, Shringla questioned their discontent with an arrangement that ostensibly benefits Indian exporters. He maintained that the deal aligns India on strong economic footing with both the US and the EU, following the recent India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026