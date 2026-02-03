India's AWL Agri Business Eyes U.S. Export Growth Amid Tariff Cuts

Following a significant trade agreement between the United States and India, AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, anticipates increased exports of its Fortune-branded basmati rice and edible oils to the U.S. The pact, announced by President Donald Trump, reduces tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%.

With exports comprising 8% of its sales, AWL Agri aims to leverage its distribution networks and Singapore-based parent company Wilmar International to enhance its presence in the U.S. Executive Deputy Chairman Angshu Mallick noted that the company expects a rise in export revenue from the U.S., pending a thorough review of the trade deal's specifics.

Projections for fiscal 2026 suggest AWL Agri's revenue should surpass 715 billion rupees. This comes as Indian consumer goods experience a demand rebound, supported by government tax cuts. Despite a 10% revenue increase in the edible oil sector, AWL's profit fell 35% due to commodity price dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)