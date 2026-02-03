Left Menu

India's AWL Agri Business Eyes U.S. Export Growth Amid Tariff Cuts

AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, plans to expand U.S. exports of basmati rice and edible oils following reduced U.S. tariffs from 50% to 18%. This change comes as a result of a trade deal with India, aimed at halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:27 IST
India's AWL Agri Business Eyes U.S. Export Growth Amid Tariff Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a significant trade agreement between the United States and India, AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, anticipates increased exports of its Fortune-branded basmati rice and edible oils to the U.S. The pact, announced by President Donald Trump, reduces tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%.

With exports comprising 8% of its sales, AWL Agri aims to leverage its distribution networks and Singapore-based parent company Wilmar International to enhance its presence in the U.S. Executive Deputy Chairman Angshu Mallick noted that the company expects a rise in export revenue from the U.S., pending a thorough review of the trade deal's specifics.

Projections for fiscal 2026 suggest AWL Agri's revenue should surpass 715 billion rupees. This comes as Indian consumer goods experience a demand rebound, supported by government tax cuts. Despite a 10% revenue increase in the edible oil sector, AWL's profit fell 35% due to commodity price dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026