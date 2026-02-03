India's AWL Agri Business Eyes U.S. Export Growth Amid Tariff Cuts
AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, plans to expand U.S. exports of basmati rice and edible oils following reduced U.S. tariffs from 50% to 18%. This change comes as a result of a trade deal with India, aimed at halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.
Following a significant trade agreement between the United States and India, AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, anticipates increased exports of its Fortune-branded basmati rice and edible oils to the U.S. The pact, announced by President Donald Trump, reduces tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%.
With exports comprising 8% of its sales, AWL Agri aims to leverage its distribution networks and Singapore-based parent company Wilmar International to enhance its presence in the U.S. Executive Deputy Chairman Angshu Mallick noted that the company expects a rise in export revenue from the U.S., pending a thorough review of the trade deal's specifics.
Projections for fiscal 2026 suggest AWL Agri's revenue should surpass 715 billion rupees. This comes as Indian consumer goods experience a demand rebound, supported by government tax cuts. Despite a 10% revenue increase in the edible oil sector, AWL's profit fell 35% due to commodity price dynamics.
