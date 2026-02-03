AWL Agri Business Ltd Profits Dip Amid Rising Expenses in Q3 FY26

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar, faced a 35% decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, amounting to Rs 269 crore, primarily due to increased expenses. This figure contrasts with the earlier Rs 410.93 crore profit for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income for October-December FY26 rose to Rs 18,734.82 crore, up from Rs 16,905.55 crore a year earlier. The growth was largely attributed to strong performance in the edible oil segment. Challenges in the edible oil industry, such as a trend towards 750g pack sizes, continue to impact the market.

Despite these difficulties, AWL Agri Business maintained modest single-digit volume growth, driven by robust results in its Food & FMCG portfolio. The company is now concentrating on strengthening its distribution network and improving efficiency.