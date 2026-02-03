Left Menu

AWL Agri Business Ltd Profits Dip Amid Rising Expenses in Q3 FY26

AWL Agri Business Ltd reported a 35% drop in net profit to Rs 269 crore for Q3 FY26. Despite rising expenses, total income increased to Rs 18,734.82 crore. The company focused on consolidating its distribution network and experienced modest growth in edible oils and Food & FMCG portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST
AWL Agri Business Ltd Profits Dip Amid Rising Expenses in Q3 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar, faced a 35% decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, amounting to Rs 269 crore, primarily due to increased expenses. This figure contrasts with the earlier Rs 410.93 crore profit for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income for October-December FY26 rose to Rs 18,734.82 crore, up from Rs 16,905.55 crore a year earlier. The growth was largely attributed to strong performance in the edible oil segment. Challenges in the edible oil industry, such as a trend towards 750g pack sizes, continue to impact the market.

Despite these difficulties, AWL Agri Business maintained modest single-digit volume growth, driven by robust results in its Food & FMCG portfolio. The company is now concentrating on strengthening its distribution network and improving efficiency.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026