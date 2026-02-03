Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Ltd Faces Financial Downturn Amid Rising Expenses

Zydus Wellness Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 39.9 crore in Q3 2025 due to increased expenses and new labor code impacts. Despite revenue growth to Rs 964.9 crore, expenses soared to Rs 1,000.6 crore. Brands like Nutralite and Sugar Free Green showed robust double-digit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:29 IST
Zydus Wellness Ltd Faces Financial Downturn Amid Rising Expenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Wellness Ltd has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.9 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. The company's financial setback is attributed to escalated expenses and the impact of new labor codes.

Despite a significant rise in consolidated total revenue from operations, reaching Rs 964.9 crore compared to Rs 461.9 crore the previous year, the surge in total expenses to Rs 1,000.6 crore overshadowed the revenue growth, Zydus Wellness reported in a regulatory filing.

The company's advertising and promotion costs saw a dramatic increase, standing at Rs 178.8 crore as compared to Rs 58.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, the company's brands, including Nutralite and Sugar Free Green, continued to show robust performance with double-digit growth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026