Zydus Wellness Ltd Faces Financial Downturn Amid Rising Expenses

Zydus Wellness Ltd has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.9 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. The company's financial setback is attributed to escalated expenses and the impact of new labor codes.

Despite a significant rise in consolidated total revenue from operations, reaching Rs 964.9 crore compared to Rs 461.9 crore the previous year, the surge in total expenses to Rs 1,000.6 crore overshadowed the revenue growth, Zydus Wellness reported in a regulatory filing.

The company's advertising and promotion costs saw a dramatic increase, standing at Rs 178.8 crore as compared to Rs 58.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, the company's brands, including Nutralite and Sugar Free Green, continued to show robust performance with double-digit growth rates.

