NMDC Reports 8% Dip in Q3 Profits Amid Rising Expenses

NMDC Ltd has experienced an 8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit, despite an increase in total income for the December quarter, the company revealed in an exchange filing.

Total income rose by 15% to Rs 7,983.38 crore, yet higher expenses, which climbed to Rs 5,608.54 crore, impacted profits.

Amid these changes, the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, highlighting NMDC's ongoing commitment to its shareholders. As India's primary iron ore producer, NMDC operates under the Ministry of Steel.