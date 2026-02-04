MPC's Interest Rate Decision: Balancing Growth and Stability

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, under the leadership of Governor Sanjay Malhotra, began discussions on Wednesday about the upcoming bi-monthly interest rate decision. This comes in the wake of a growth-centric Union Budget and an India-US trade agreement that bolstered market sentiment. The committee's decision will be publicly announced on Friday morning.

Industry experts suggest that the central bank has already reduced the short-term lending rate by 125 basis points since the previous year. Given the absence of urgent growth or inflation challenges, it's anticipated that the RBI may maintain the current repo rate. However, some voices within the market feel another rate reduction could be on the cards to further ease borrowing costs.

Market observers note the stability in economic indicators, with inflation remaining below target and fiscal consolidation reaffirmed. This environment encourages a steady interest rate policy from the RBI, supported by India's strong growth prospects and abundant foreign exchange reserves. Analysts expect the RBI to prioritize liquidity management and currency stability in its forthcoming policy announcement.

