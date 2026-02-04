Tube Investments of India Sees Income Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip

Tube Investments of India Ltd announced a marginal decline in its consolidated profit after tax, recording Rs 278.97 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter. This figure is slightly below last year's Rs 280.15 crore for the same period.

Despite the dip in profit, the Chennai-based company reported a substantial rise in total income, reaching Rs 5,906.83 crore, a significant increase from Rs 4,889.60 crore in the previous year's quarter. For the first nine months of the financial year, the company's income climbed to Rs 16,902.81 crore, compared to Rs 14,527.50 crore last year.

The revenue from the Engineering division hit Rs 1,438 crore, showing growth from last year's Rs 1,212 crore. The Metal Formed Products division posted revenues of Rs 408 crore, slightly up from Rs 400 crore previously. Mobility sector revenues saw a notable surge, growing to Rs 183 crore from last year's Rs 142 crore.