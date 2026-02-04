Left Menu

Tata Power's Modest Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Tata Power reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194 crore for the December quarter. The company's revenue decreased by approximately 10% compared to the previous year. Despite revenue challenges, Tata Power saw strong Q3 performance across various sectors, including renewables, aiding future growth.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:02 IST
Tata Power has announced a modest increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194 crore for the December quarter, a slight rise from Rs 1,188 crore reported in the same period last year. This growth comes despite a decline in total income to Rs 14,269.08 crore, down from Rs 15,793.43 crore, representing a 10% decrease year-on-year.

The company's expenses fell to Rs 13,465.06 crore as compared to Rs 14,249.35 crore during the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Over the nine-month period ending December 2025, Tata Power's net profit increased by approximately 7% to Rs 3,702.04 crore.

CEO & MD Praveer Sinha highlighted Tata Power's all-round performance in generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables. The company achieved 10 GW of cumulative renewable EPC execution and expanded solar capacities. Sinha emphasized the favorable conditions for continued success due to rising power demand and advances in digital infrastructure.

