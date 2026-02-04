Left Menu

Trump’s Strategic Plan: Safeguarding Critical Minerals Supply Chain

The Trump administration is initiating an extensive plan to revamp critical mineral supply chains vital to high-tech industries, with a focus on purchase agreements and a $12 billion strategic reserve. A $10 billion loan for Project Vault is part of these efforts, aiming to counter China's dominance in the sector.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is rolling out a comprehensive plan to restructure supply chains for essential minerals crucial to manufacturing industries such as jet engines and smartphones. A key component is a $12 billion strategic reserve aimed at loosening China's grip on the market.

Vice President JD Vance will highlight these initiatives at a conference led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, bringing together officials from Europe, Asia, and Africa. The meeting, set to unveil logistical deals, follows Trump's announcement of Project Vault, backed by a $10 billion loan from the US Export-Import Bank.

This initiative seeks to form alliances for the procurement of critical minerals. Critics, however, point out that the dependence on China still poses challenges. Efforts include encouraging domestic production and investments, aiming for long-term stability in the supply chain amidst geopolitical tensions.

