Delhi Implements Zero-Tolerance Traffic Enforcement Initiative

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified five high-traffic corridors for a zero-tolerance enforcement initiative aimed at curbing congestion and traffic violations. These areas include Madhuban Chowk, Rithala Metro Station, Shahbad Dairy, Badli Metro Station, and Sufiyabad Crossing.

From January 16 to February 1, authorities issued 8,270 challans and towed over 1,000 vehicles for improper parking or parking in no-parking zones. Azadpur Chowk, under the Model Town Circle, recorded the highest activity, with 2,794 e-challans issued during this period. At Shalimar Bagh Chowk, 2,037 challans were issued, making it another focus area.

Meanwhile, Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh saw 4,233 challans issued and 968 vehicles towed. The zero-tolerance drive is backed by heightened surveillance, with special teams and camera monitoring aiming for smooth traffic flow and enhanced pedestrian safety across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)