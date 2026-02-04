Century Plyboards' Q3 Profit Surges Amid Revenue Boost

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has recorded a notable 10.56% growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 65.05 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant increase from the Rs 58.84 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

The revenue from operations saw an impressive surge, rising 18.38% to a total of Rs 1,350.08 crore compared to Rs 1,140.47 crore a year earlier. Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,259.40 crore, up from Rs 1,062.87 crore in the previous fiscal year.

According to Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka, the company's performance is driven by a varied portfolio and robust operational execution. Looking ahead, Century Plyboards expects the building materials sector to gain momentum, fueled by government infrastructure projects and increasing demand for quality materials.

