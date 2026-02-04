Left Menu

Century Plyboards' Q3 Profit Surges Amid Revenue Boost

Century Plyboards reported a significant 10.56% rise in net profit to Rs 65.05 crore for Q3 2025, compared to Rs 58.84 crore the previous year. Revenue increased by 18.38% to Rs 1,350.08 crore. The company remains optimistic about the building materials sector amid a favorable economic climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has recorded a notable 10.56% growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 65.05 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant increase from the Rs 58.84 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

The revenue from operations saw an impressive surge, rising 18.38% to a total of Rs 1,350.08 crore compared to Rs 1,140.47 crore a year earlier. Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,259.40 crore, up from Rs 1,062.87 crore in the previous fiscal year.

According to Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka, the company's performance is driven by a varied portfolio and robust operational execution. Looking ahead, Century Plyboards expects the building materials sector to gain momentum, fueled by government infrastructure projects and increasing demand for quality materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

