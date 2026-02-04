Left Menu

Vending Machines at Metro Stations Revolutionize Commuter Convenience

Vending machines offering essential items, including undergarments, have been installed at Delhi Metro stations to enhance commuter convenience. The initiative has been well-received, especially among female travelers, for offering practical solutions during emergencies. Suggestions to expand product offerings to include stationery and art supplies have been made by users.

In an effort to enhance commuter convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed vending machines at various metro stations, including Rohini East, supplying essential items such as undergarments. This innovative initiative has captured social media's attention, with many commuters praising its practicality and timeliness.

According to a DMRC official, these machines cater to a range of needs, dispensing both food and non-food items. 'We've installed machines providing snacks, beverages, and even non-food essentials like undergarments and cosmetics to ensure basic accessibility for passengers,' the official confirmed.

While users appreciate the vending machines, many have suggested expanding product options to include items like stationery, sewing kits, and sanitizers, thus further aiding time-pressed travelers. The DMRC continues to gradually roll out these facilities across the metro network as part of their commitment to improving passenger experience.

