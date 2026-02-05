US Launches Global Initiative to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

The United States has unveiled a significant global initiative aimed at reshaping the critical minerals and rare earths market. This move, marked by a series of new agreements, financing commitments, and institutional frameworks, seeks to build secure, diversified, and resilient supply chains in response to rising global demand driven by advanced technologies.

The '2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial', hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, saw participation from representatives of 54 countries and the European Commission. The US State Department emphasized the importance of critical minerals for technologies like AI, robotics, and batteries, highlighting the market's current vulnerabilities to political coercion and disruptions.

To tackle these challenges, the US and its allies are committing to developing new supply sources, strengthening transport and logistics, and creating end-to-end resilient supply chains. Eleven new bilateral agreements were signed, with more in the pipeline, alongside the launch of the 'Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement' (FORGE), a successor to the Minerals Security Partnership.

