IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Robust Growth Across Key Sectors in Q3 FY26

In a striking financial update, IDFC FIRST Bank revealed a robust performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank's Board of Directors approved the unaudited results, showcasing substantial yearly growth across several sectors including mortgage and consumer loans.

The bank's credit cards in circulation surged to 4.3 million by Q3 FY26, while its wealth management business experienced a 31% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs. 58,957 crores. Notably, provisions for the quarter fell 3.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 1,398 crores.

IDFC FIRST Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Mr. V Vaidyanathan, expressed optimism about ongoing business momentum and asset quality improvements, with a Gross NPA of 1.69% and Net NPA of 0.53%. The bank's expansive reach and commitment to ethical banking practices highlight its mission to provide fintech-grade experiences to its 35 million customers.